Intercessory Prayers: Group devotes Day 19 to security, wisdom for Buhari

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) says day 19 of its ongoing 21-day intercessory prayers is dedicated to praying for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security architecture.

The group, consisting of Muslim and Christian faithful across the country made this known during its meeting on Thursday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Addressing the audience, National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, revealed that President Buhari needs “divine wisdom” to steer the country to greater heights amidst conspiracy over his “accountability and transparency”.

The cleric added that Nigerians must pray against agents of darkness that don’t want to see Nigeria remain a united country, going as far as sponsoring acts of violence.

He further charged citizens to support the security chiefs and troops on the frontlines who are in the middle of a war they know nothing about.

While urging President Buhari to remain steadfast and resolute, NIFROP, however, assured that in no distant time there will be testimonies, forecasting that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and other enemies of Nigeria would be a forgotten issue.

