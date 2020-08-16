Insecurity: CSMN blames govts for Kaduna genocide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN), the socio-political arm of the Nigerian Church rose from a recent meeting expressing great concern about the mindless killings in parts of the country, holding the Federal and the Kaduna State Governments responsible for the murder of Christians of the indigenous ethnic nationalities in Kaduna State.

A resolution at the end of the virtual meeting with special focus on the “Southern Kaduna killings and the blame game: What is the truth” specifically identified the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai as derelict in his primary duty of protecting the lives of citizens of his state.

The resolution signed by CSMN Executive Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel maintained that “the scale and pattern of the killings are tantamount to genocide no less than the dastardly occurrence in Darfur, Sudan.”

The CSMN, therefore, pledged to institute a series of lawsuits against the Government of Kaduna State and the Federal Government for their inexcusable failure to stem the violent attacks and murders of innocent citizens.

It’s calling on Christian legislators to stage unified protests at the National Assembly against these killings to compel the Federal and State Governments to take necessary action against the murderers.

CSMN also urged Christian constituencies to engage with and compel their legislators to move the National Assembly to drastic measures against the murderers as well as the state and Federal Governments that appear to condone their murderous activities in addition to massive country-wide Christian protests “against the perpetrators of these conscienceless killings that appear to be a nation-wide agenda by an ethnic militia.”

Continuing the group which includes the National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, warned that Christian leaders who aided, abetted or facilitated the election of the present administration be called out to openly denounce their anti-Christian policies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: