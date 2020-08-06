INEC to clear materials for previous elections

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has directed that used and unused materials for 2019 general elections be disposed of the commission’s stores nationwide.

Yakubu spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Nasarawa when he inspected election materials for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Nasarawa State bye-election.

He told the National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna to find a away in ensuring the materials were properly disposed of.

He said there was need to clear the materials for the previous elections since there was no longer litigations on them.

Yakubu in a sideline interview said that there was need to clear them to create space in the commission’s offices.

“It has been part of the traditions of INEC that after elections, we have a large number of election materials from the elections.

“So, after litigations, we normally clear these materials. That is a protocol.

“Not only the unused materials or some of the used materials like ballot papers, but ballot sheets are preserved for eternity.

“Unused materials lying in the INEC offices and those in the state branches of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) around the country. We have a protocol for disposing these materials.

“That is why when I saw the heaps of such materials used for the general elections in Nasarawa State.

“I said that they should find a way of disposing them. Not only in Nasarawa but across the nation.

“Otherwise, our stores will be filled up with used and unused materials from previous elections,” Yakubu said

