Imo North Bye-election: Imo APC goes for consensus candidate, sets up 9-man committee

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Ahead of the October 31, 2020, Imo North Senatorial bye-election, the Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a 9-man committee, to organize all the aspirants to have a consensus candidate.

Vanguard gathered Sunday in Owerri, that the committee which was said to have started work, was set up at the expanded caucus meeting of the APC leaders held at government house in Owerri, presided by the governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The committee was mandated to organize all aspirants to come together and have a consensus candidate for the Imo North bye-election.

The committee has the Secretary to the State Government, SGI, Cosmas Iwu, as the chairman and Love Ineh, who is the commissioner for Housing, as the Secretary.

Vanguard was told that the purpose for which they agreed on the consensus candidate was that, “The leaders of the party have agreed that we have a consensus candidate and avoid the rancour and bickering that follow the process of primaries.

“That we also want to go into the bye-election as a united body fighting for a common interest. We don’t want the aspirants to spend so much of their resources and at the end of the day, one person will still emerge.

“After all this, we agreed with the governor that we should go for a consensus candidate so that all the aspirants can come together and pick one person.”

However, all the APC senatorial aspirants from Imo North Senatorial district were at the meeting but Senator Ifeanyi Araraume was absent.

