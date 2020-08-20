‘I’m not going to wait forever’, Tyson Fury warns Wilder

Kindly Share This Story:

Tyson Fury is in a hurry to meet Deontay Wilder again and has called him out saying time is not on his side as he has other fighters he intends to get into the ring with.

The Gypsy King defeated Wilder to snatch the WBC belt in February after their controversial draw in December.

Sun reports that as part of contractual obligations, the pair are braced to have one final showdown with Anthony Joshua waiting in the wings.

The initial scrap was scheduled for July 25 before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was talk it could be rescheduled for December but talk has since gone quiet from the American’s camp.

And now the Fury has attempted to reignite the feud by aiming a jab at him on Twitter.

He wrote: “Where you at mush? The clock is ticking!!

“I’m not gonna wait forever!!! There are other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast.”

.@bronzebomber where you at mush? The clock is ticking!! I’m not gonna wait for ever!!! There is other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast 🍳 pic.twitter.com/ZZwhItBC2S — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 20, 2020



Fury is referring to WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte who takes on hard-hitting Russian Alexander Povetkin on Saturday in Eddie Hearn’s backyard.

The Gypsy King has been ordered by the WBC to fight the winner in before March ahead of his double-header with Joshua.

Wilder did come out of the woodwork earlier this month when he took a swipe at his rival.

He said: “I don’t see Fury as a champion. He ain’t the champion yet, we still got one more fight left.

