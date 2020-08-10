Breaking News
I’m alive, feeling fine – Ebenezer Obey

On 10:11 am
Ebenezer Obey
Ebenezer Obey

Juju legend, Ebenezer Obey has debunked the news of his rumoured death which has somewhat wrongfully gone viral.

Speaking with Vanguard through his PA, Mr Odunbaku, the Miliki maestro said he’s alive and feeling fine.

“People have been calling me to confirm if I am dead or alive but I want to assure you I’m alive. The news is false” he was quoted by the PA, Mr Odunbaku

This is not the first time the news of the death of the juju maestro has been falsely peddled.

More will be revealed in due course.

