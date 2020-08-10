I’m alive, feeling fine – Ebenezer Obey

Kindly Share This Story:

Juju legend, Ebenezer Obey has debunked the news of his rumoured death which has somewhat wrongfully gone viral.

Speaking with Vanguard through his PA, Mr Odunbaku, the Miliki maestro said he’s alive and feeling fine.

“People have been calling me to confirm if I am dead or alive but I want to assure you I’m alive. The news is false” he was quoted by the PA, Mr Odunbaku

This is not the first time the news of the death of the juju maestro has been falsely peddled.

VANGUARD

