Igbudu market fire: Delta govt sympathizes with traders

By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta state government has sympathized with traders at the popular Igbudu market in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta state who lost valuables worth millions of naira in the fire incident at the market on Sunday

Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo spoke when she visited the market alongside Chairman of the local government area, Dr Michael Tidi and some officials of the local government council.

She said they were in the market to ascertain the extent of damage and to sympathize with the traders, adding that the government would investigate the cause

Continuing, she said the state government would take a step to guide against reoccurrence of the incident at the market.

Chairman of the local government area, Dr Tidi said his council would set up a committee to thoroughly look at the situation, adding that the council would take steps to avoid a repeat of the sad incident at the market.

He also frowned at the action of those who threw pebbles at a fire fighting vehicle that came to extinguish the inferno, stressing that the firefighters were there to put out the fire.

It would be recalled that within a space of one month the market recorded two fire incidents that destroyed good valued at several millions of naira.

Vanguard

