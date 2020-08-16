Ideation Hub to equip executives with social impact skills

Kindly Share This Story:

Ideation Hub Africa has concluded plans to launch its free African MasterClass Series across Africa.

The MasterClass, according to the CEO, Ideation Hub Africa, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, is a six-week 15-module online learning programme, which equips early-stage social entrepreneurs, development practitioners and non-profit professionals to solve pressing problems and scale impact through innovation.

He said: “We are totally committed to equipping impact-driven entrepreneurs, so they can effectively drive social impact to solve Africa’s pressing problems, and this is one of the ways we achieve that goal.

“This forthcoming edition, which will run for six weeks starting from tomorrow, August 17, is themed around 15 critical competencies for creating and scaling social impact in Africa across the SDG areas.

“These 15 modules will be delivered by our distinguished faculty alongside 15 expert thought-leaders that are well-versed on the inner workings of the African social sector.

“These guest mentors include Ini Abimbola, CEO & Lead Consultant, ThistlePraxis Consulting; Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder/Director, Budgit; Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, and Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder, LEAP Africa, among other top experts.”

