IBEDC creates 13 more customer care offices

…says company committed to improved service delivery

By Adeola Badru

IN line with its commitment to improve customer experience and further promote excellent service delivery, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company PLC IBEDC, has created thirteen new Customer Care Offices in Ogun state as the first phase of this initiative.

The newly created offices are to ensure easier accessibility and convenience for customers. This will lead to stronger interactions/feedback and facilitate robust/quick responses to customers’ enquiries and complaints.

Speaking at the launch of the offices, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele noted that the expansion of its Customer Care Offices is a deliberate attempt to bring services closer to the customers.

He said: “As a customer-oriented company, we are constantly developing initiatives and services that deliberately bring us closer to the customers, right where they live or do business.”

Engr. Ayodele explained that the offices are strategically located across Ogun state – Owode-Yewa, Itele, Ilogbo, Magboro, Ogijo, Ilaro, Ifo, Mowe, Imo, Ago- Iwoye, Ijebu- Ife, Ashimolowo and Olumo communities.

Ayodele further noted that the offices are located far from the regional office at Abeokuta to remove the stress of travelling long distances to get complaints resolved.

He also urged customers to take advantage of the Customer Care office nearest to them to enjoy better and faster service in addition to our 24/7 Customer Care platform 07001239999 and customercare@ibedc.com.

