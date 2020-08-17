Humility is a recipe for success – Canada-based Nollywood filmmaker, Starboy Temidayo

Kindly Share This Story:

Humility is a time-honored virtues that has propelled a lot of people to the zenith of their career in life. It is still a recipe for success in today’s world, says fast-rising international actor and producer, Starboy Temidayo.

“I always advice young actors to trust in God, to work hard and to pray for God’s grace, but I also tell them it is important to be humble and be respectful to your colleagues,” said the Canada-based filmmaker.

The actor, whose real name is Temidayo Enitan Adeyehun, a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, is speaking from experience, having featured in at least 25 movies and recorded a phenomenal rise in Nollywood before his relocation to Canada.

Though, a cousin of Mr Latin, a popular Yoruba comedy actor, he charted his course through hard work and versatility in interpretation of roles and by entrepreneurial efforts.

The 37-year-old is the CEO of Toronto, Canada-based Starboard Entertainment, which promotes the annual Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Award. He has been shooting movies both locally and internationally since the past few years and is the producer of such acclaimed movies as Dokita Oru, Ore Mi and Ipebi.

Looking back at his career from his days of humble beginning to his present position as an international filmmaker and promoter, Starboy Temidayo admitted there has been a significant progress in his life.

“My passion for filmmaking is absolute,” he said, “I give it my full devotion.”

Described by his colleagues as a paragon of humility, he has been a major promoter of Nigerian films in North America and has become an illustrious example of a successful movie impresario. He has been the force driving the promotion of Yoruba actors and actresses in Canada in the past five years.

As far as he is concerned, there is no secret recipe for success. “It pays to be humble and to respect your colleagues, both your seniors and your mates,” Starboy Temidayo reiterated.

“Being humble” he avowed, “will take you far.”

