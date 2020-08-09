How man lost four children in Katsina downpour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

Indication has emerged that at least four children of the Ward Head of Jiqada, Mani Local Government Area, Katsina State, drowned in this week’s heavy downpour that over flooded the stream in the community.

VANGUARD gathered that when the former speaker of the State House of Assembly and member representing the Mani constituency in the legislature, Aliyu Sabiu Muduru, paid a condolence visit to the traditional ruler that the deceased persons were on their way to the village when they were swept off by the deadly flood.

A member of the community, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence Saturday, said the children were crossing the stream with the aid of a drift, an improvised bridge, on their motorcycle when they were overwhelmed by the overflowing stream.

“When they climbed the submerged drift, the water level was not too deep but around the middle of the stream, the children could not withstand the surging flood.

“Later, two of their corpses were recovered in a neighbouring village, Hamcheta, and the other two at Magami villages in the area.

“Their motorcycle was however recovered close to the drift,” he said.

The former speaker, who condoled with the ward head and others in the village over the incident, prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss and avert a recurrence of the disaster.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: