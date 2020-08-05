Vanguard Logo

Highest-earning Nigerians in Europe: Ighalo dusts Osimhen

Odion Ighalo whose loan deal with Manchester United ends in January 2021 is still Nigeria’s highest-paid football player despite Victor Osimhen’s megabucks transfer to Napoli.

Ighalo is currently the highest-earning Nigerian footballer as the Manchester United striker is paid a massive £125K-a-week fee after he successfully extended his contract at the Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils earlier this year from Shanghai Shenhua for an initial six months loan deal and further extended the deal until 2021.

He earns a whopping sum of money ahead of sensational youngster Victor Osimhen who will be earning £96,000-a-week at his new club Napoli.

Osimhen officially joined the Italia Serie A side as the club have finally unveiled the youngster after weeks of trying to seal the deal. Napoli completed the transfer agreement for the 21-year-old for fee plus an array of potential bonuses that takes the deal up to €50million (about N23billion).

