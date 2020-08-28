Helicopter crash: Quorum Aviation, AIB confirm fatalities to be crew members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Quorum Aviation, operators of the Bell helicopter that crashed Friday at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos has confirmed that the three people aboard the helicopter were crew members, not passengers.

This is just as Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau , AIB, also said there were three people aboard the chopper and the agency has commence investigation.

A statement from Quorum Aviation Friday said: “A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos”.

“As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital”.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful”.

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation”.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident”, the company said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau , AIB, said yesterday that : ” Accident Investigation Bureau was notified by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at about 12:30pm on 28 August, 2020 and has commenced investigation into an accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 with the Nationality registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos, which occurred on the 28 August, 2020 at the Opebi Area of Ikeja Lagos”.

“Three Passengers OnBoard – Two Fatalities and One Hospitalised”.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation”.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.August 28, 2020”, the bureau added.

