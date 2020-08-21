Gunmen kill policeman during attack in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Some unknown gunmen Friday. attacked Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, Oyo State capital killing one of the policemen on duty.

According to information gathered, the hoodlums whose intention was not known swooped on the station unexpectedly.

Vanguard learned further that the attackers also took items seized from the station.

A source told Vanguard that after killing the policeman, they ransacked the whole station before taking their leave.

The police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the attack saying,

“Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: