Gunmen abduct JSS students in Kaduna, kill one

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Final year students of Prince Academy, Kaduna, have been abducted by gunmen on Monday. Report had it that they invaded Damba-Kasaya community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

One local was killed, as vigilante tried to pursue the gunmen in the bush. Journalists were told that the bandits on motorbikes stormed the community at about 8am.

“They abducted many of the villagers before storming Prince Academy, to abduct Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students who were receiving lessons, preparatory to their final exams.’

“One of the villagers was killed when they were pursuing the bandits, ‘Bawa Wakili, a resident of the community, said.

“They came in large numbers ike they always do and were shooting sporadically. They destroyed musical and public address system worth thousands of naira in Aminchi Baptist Church. The security situation in rural communities is bad aid I relocated to Damba-Kasaya a couple of months ago after herdsmen sacked our village, Rumana Gbagyi also in Chikun LGA.”

“I cannot say how many people were kidnapped, but they went away with many people,” he said.

