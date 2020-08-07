Group expresses dismay over poor governance in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A group, Kogi State Youth Renaissance (KSYR), Thursday, raised an alarm over what it called the extreme poor governance in the state under the watch of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The group maintained that the quality of life has been reduced to its poorest state under All Progressives Congress-led administration in the past five years.

While bemoaning the irregular payment of salaries, the youths also decried the dearth of infrastructural amenities in the North Central State.

In a press release signed by its chairman, Hassan Mohammed, the group noted that “Governor of Kogi State in his insensitivity slashed the salaries of poor workers to as low as 30 per cent while he continues to flaunt his expensive lifestyle to the faces of deprived people of the state.”

“Under Governor Yahaya Bello, healthcare has completely gone moribund with the Federal Medical Centre under lock and key after the attack by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the Bello administration.

“This administration has continued to pay lip service to health challenges in the state including the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to unexplained deaths,” Mohammed stressed.

The further stater that under Governor Bello, “Kogi State is now ranked among the highest in the demography of states with people living in abject poverty, with the high unemployment rate, infant morbidity and death, low life expectancy and increased crime rate.”

