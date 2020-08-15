Group advises Zulum to apologize to PMB, Nigerian troops over statement

Kindly Share This Story:

The North East Peace Assembly, NEPA, Saturday advised Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria soldiers over a statement he made.

The group in a statement sent to Vanguard through its leader, Mallam Musa Babangida, gave him seven days to do so.

Recall that Zulum had pointed accusing finger at the military, saying attack on his convoy is complete sabotage.

His words: “As far as I am concern, what happened in Baga is complete sabotage by the military. There is no Boko Haram in Baga.

“I wondered, we have over 1181 soldiers in Baga, 72 officers, 107 soldiers, 400 soldiers in mile 4 and 1900 soldiers in Monguno, I see no reason why only 5 Boko Haram will stop them from occupying Baga town”.

Reacting, NEPA, faulted his claims, asking him to redeem his image by apologizing to the troops.

The statement reads: “The North East Peace Assembly (NEPA) wishes to animate the conscience of Borno state Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum to claim his honour and dignity for unswervingly portraying himself as a leader who regales in peddling blatant lies on the Army. He must do it within seven days of this publication.

READ ALSO:

“This reminder and even outright request to Gov. Zulum is prodded by the findings and release of the report of an Investigative Team set up by the Army leadership to verify the authenticity of Zulum’s latest allegations that soldiers in the war front have coercively seized farmlands and fishing rivers from locals and converted same for personal farming and fishing activities.

“For the records, let us remind Gov. Zulum that the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai is too professionalized and disciplined to engage in such acts of subversions and maltreatment of the same people it has devoted years to exculpate from the shackles of Boko Haram terrorism.

“Additionally, like the falsity of the seizure of farm and fishing enclaves; Gov. Zulum’s hasty conclusions that soldiers were behind the Boko Haram attack on his convoy near Baga is the most absurd, illogical or ridiculous reasoning and conclusion by a leader of his status.

“Nigerian troops in the battlefield have never engaged in any act of sabotage or complicity in the counter-insurgency operations; inclusive of Zulum’s farming and fishing allegations and the alleged attack on his convoy. For the umpteenth time, the Special Investigative Panel has exonerated soldiers of any sabotage or complicity as bandied by Gov. Zulum or others before him.”

Beyond mere apology, the group, however, asked the governor to comply and support the fight against insurgency in Borno.

“We strongly believe this is the only alternative at the disposal of Gov. Zulum now and he must bring his head down to comply in the interest of peace. It is only then, Nigerians will know, he is truly committed to the war against insurgency in Borno State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: