Governor Fayemi reshuffles Cabinet

Its strategy to fortify cabinet, bring in new ideas — Gov’s aides

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

In what appeared like a way of appeasing the aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday sent a list of seven new commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye read the names of the nominees on the floor of the House of this morning.

Sometime early last month, Governor Fayemi had set up a peace and reconciliation committee, led by the immediate past Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, who had been complaining of being sidelined in appointment and patronage.

Today’s cabinet reshuffle could be one of the resolutions of the Awe led Committee.

The Commissioner nominees are:

Otunba Diran Adesua – Ekiti East

Prince Olabode Adetoyi- Moba

Dr. Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye-Ido Osi

Dr. Oye Filani- Ikole

Princess Iyabo Fakunle – Ilejemeje

Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade-Emure and

Mr. Akin Omole- Oye

Also nominated for board positions were:

Prof Femi Akinwunmi- SUBEB and

Hon. Febisola Adewale- Local Government Service Commission

Responding, Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said it was part of the strategies to fortify the cabinet and bring in new blood and ideas to develop the state.

Oyebode, who spoke via telephone added that Fayemi was determined to deliver on his mandate to bring economic prosperity, by working with other progressives to give the people the required dividends of democracy.

When asked who are those that will be shoved out of the cabinet as a result of the action, Oyebode said: “Let us wait and see how the screening will end before talking about who will be affected.

“The essence of the cabinet reshuffle is to strengthen the government for better performance and that we shall achieve in the end”.

