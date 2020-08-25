Global insurance firm expands operations to Alaro City

Kindly Share This Story:

RTS Global Insurance Brokers Ltd, a leading insurance and reinsurance broker, has concluded plans to expand its business in Lagos with a move to Alaro City, Lagos’ new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

The firm, which provides solutions for insurance and risk management, announced that it will build its new office in Alaro City to take advantage of the growing financial services sector in Nigeria and the benefits Lekki Free Zone has to offer. RTS Global joins more than two dozen companies moving to the new city.

Badejo Onaduja, the Managing Director and CEO of RTS Global, said the firm chose Alaro City because it represents the future of Nigerian urban development. “The choice of Alaro City for our new facilities is a key part of our repositioning to enhance our services to private and institutional clients”.

In his remark, while welcoming the new entrant into Alaro City, Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said the number of businesses that have signed up to build their offices at Alaro City is a testament of the quality of infrastructure in the city as provided by Rendeavour, the developer of the sprawling mixed-use city, in partnership with Lagos State Government.

“We are pleased to welcome RTS Global to our community as we make significant progress with infrastructures such as roads, a power plant, and water”, Alaro City boss noted.

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment, and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces. Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. More than 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

In January 2020, the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic foods factory in Africa was launched in Alaro City by Ariel Foods FZE.

The facility, located on 15,414 square metres, has an annual production facility of 18,000 metric tonnes and is the most technically advanced manufacturing facility in the world, capable of enabling Nigeria to meet its own requirements and export nutritional ready to eat foods.

