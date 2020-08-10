GLEIF affirms CSCS as sole local operating unit for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), the independent global body responsible for coordinating the issuance and management of Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), has completed its Annual Accreditation Verification (AAV), upholding Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc as the sole Local Operating Unit (LOU) for Nigeria.

CSCS is an arm of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

The global body commended the Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure for its adherence to global standards in issuance, administration and management of LEI.

The annual certification exercise, a thorough process instituted by GLEIF, is an assessment exercise aimed at monitoring and accrediting the compliance levels and performance of all LOUs, globally.

In his report, the Chief Executive Officer of GLEIF, Mr. Stephan Wolf noted, “GLEIF reviewed the updated controls as documented by CSCS Nigeria and rescored the related sections. All sections passed the requirements. CSCS Nigeria has met the minimum requirements of the AAV process. GLEIF wishes to emphasize the importance of ensuring full compliance with all GLEIF requirements as a basic requirement for continued accreditation and the ability to issue LEIs.

Reacting to the report, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said, “This is a testament to our continuous investments in systems and people towards ensuring global best practice in everything that we do. I am pleased with the impressive operational review report on our LEI services and accompanying commendation from GLEIF, particularly as it reinforces our commitment to new initiatives targeted at deepening LEI penetration in Nigeria, and broader African continent.”

