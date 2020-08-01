Garnishee Order: Gov Sule cries out over effect, begs indigenes to help state

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Saturday cried out over rising litigations against the state government by the indigenes which he said were stampeding the activities and programmes of the government and the development of the state.

Governor Sule who disclosed that he inherited five garnishee order on assumption as the governor said government activities and programmes were witnessing some held back following the increasing litigations against the state government.

The Governor spoke when he received members of the correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa chapter who paid him a Sallah homage in his country home, Gudi, Akwanaga Local Government of the state.

According to Governor Sule, the state government had to run to some commercial banks to beg for assistance to enable the workers in the state to receive their July salaries ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, following the garnishing of its account by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The governor while begging the people of the state to refrain from obtaining court orders against the government said that his administration was committed to the welfare of civil servants, hence the need for the state government to make special arrangements with top management of banks to pay salaries despite garnishing of its account.

According to governor Sule, “the garnishing order came at a very embarrassing period when we have made arrangement for the payment of salaries to civil servants. But I am happy to tell you that we were able to pay salaries to civil servants in the state.”

“When we received the garnishing order, I started calling Lagos, the headquarters of most of these banks and we made arrangements with their top management to assist us to pay salaries to our staff”.

According to the governor who was visibly angry, the government was unable to pay pensioners adding that between Monday and Tuesday next week, pensioners will be paid.

Sule explained that his administration will continue to key into good policies and programmes that would impact positively on the lives of the civil servants and other citizens.

While appreciating the Correspondents chapel for their visit, the Nasarawa State governor urged journalists to continue to play their statutory role of educating the public on the state government policies and programmes for development to thrive.

Earlier, Chairman of the chapel, Isaac Okpoju, said the visit was to identify with the governor on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and assured the governor of good working relationship in the interest of peace, unity and development of the state and the country.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court, Abuja had on Wednesday garnished the Nasarawa State Government Account following litigation filed by some pensioners over non-payment of their gratuity in the state.

