Football great Ronaldinho regains freedom

Ronaldinho has finally been set free from his house arrest by Paraguayan authorities for using a fake passport into the South American nation.

The Barcelona legend and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira were arrested at the airport in March and were imprisoned for a month before detaining them in a luxury hotel. The 2002 World Cup winner was traveling to the country to promote a campaign for the less privileged children before he was apprehended.

Ronaldinho released from house arrest after several months by Paraguayan authorities. Photo Credit: Getty Images Source: Getty Images During his stay at the prison, the former AC Milan star celebrated his 40th birthday and also won a football tournament organized for inmates.

Ronaldinho and his brother were then moved to a luxury hotel in Paraguay’s capital Asuncion under house arrest. According to the prosecutors, it is believed the Brazilian legend does not have any knowledge about using a fake passport, but his brother knew about and both have maintained their innocence.

“The precautionary measure of arrest is lifted, there are no more restrictions placed by Paraguayan justice,” Judge Gustavo Amarilla told the court on Monday.

