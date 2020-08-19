Finance, FCT, Mines & Steel Ministries present memo as Buhari presides over FEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 13th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started immediately the President entered the Chamber with the rendition of the national anthem.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Ministers who are also physically present at the Chamber are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello.

Other ministers are expected to join via video from their various offices.

Some of the ministries that are to present memorandum are the Ministry of Finance, the FCT and the Ministry of Mines and Steel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: