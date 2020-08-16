Finally, 296 Nigerians stranded in London, arrive Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The 296 Nigerians stranded in London, UK, have finally arrived Nigeria.

Vanguard had reported that over 200 Nigerians were stranded and protesting at Stansted Airport, London, UK, after they were forced to disembark from a Nigeria-bound Titan Airline aircraft.

Below are pictures of the Nigerians evacuated via Gatwick Airport, London, UK, by Air Peace Flight No. P47801 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA962, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, August 16.

They have reportedly proceeded on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

VANGUARD

