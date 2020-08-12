FG to repatriate 413 Nigerians

Breaking News
By Fortune Eromosele

The federal government, Wednesday, disclosed that it is set to evacuate 429 Nigerians abroad. In a statement signed by Ferdinand Nwonye Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, said that three evacuation flights are expected in the country on Thursday.

The statement reads: “Ukraine Klasjet Airlines is expected to convey 100 Nigerians from Kiev, Ukraine to Abuja. The flight will depart Kiev at 1.00am (local time) and the  estimated time of arrival in Abuja is 8.00am.

“More so, Air Peace Airlines is expected to convey 313 Nigerians from New Delhi, India to Lagos, and the estimated time of arrival of the special flight is 11.00pm.

“The Ministry wishes to further inform that Ethiopian Airlines departed Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier today enroute Addis Ababa, Ethiopia  to Lagos, with 16 Nigerian Nationals on board, and the special flight is  expected to arrive Lagos in the afternoon.”

