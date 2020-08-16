FG cannot fight corruption alone ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has stated that Nigerian federal government cannot fight corruption alone without replication at the state and local government levels.

The governor stated this on Saturday while on an inspection tour of the renovation work taking place at the Commission headquarters in the state capital.

Ganduje instructed the Chairman of the Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji not to compromise in the fight against corruption I’m the state whosoever it might involve.

“Whosoever falls in the Commission’s trap should face the consequence, I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved” Ganduje declared.

READ ALSO: Kano Gov spends N5b on skill acquisition centre for youths

He said, “with the way corruption is fighting back and being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari to fight against corruption, the federal government cannot fight corruption alone, it needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed.”

Delivering his welcome address, the chairman of the Commission, Muhyi praised Governor Ganduje’s political will in the fight against corruption in the state saying “it is your political will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country. We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states.”

It would be recalled that the Commission had recently recovered N310,000 meant for Imams that participated in a special prayer against COVID-19 and insecurity, extorted by an aide to the governor.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: