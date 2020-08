Kindly Share This Story:

Just as everything must be done to bring an end to rape in our society, special effort must also be employed in ensuring that rape is not used as a weapon to witch-hunt through false allegations.

The CANAL conversations through a host of panellists attempt to dissect the issues surrounding false rape allegations and what can be done to vindicate victims. Watch out for part two of this discussion.

Also read:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: