Facemask a must before Students write NDA test

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA,has urged students to wear face mark before conducting the forthcoming screening test.

The Academy Registrar,AA ABOABA,a

Brigadier General ,said in a statement that all candidates must wear their facemasks and face shields as protective equipment.

Aboaba in a statement, stated that ” this is to bring to the attention of Candidates that the Nigerian Defence Academy Screening Test will now hold on 15 August 2020 at designated centres by 7:00 AM prompt.”

“All candidates are expected to come with their acknowledgment card, NDA Screening Test Admission Card, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration slip, two Post card size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs. Each candidate is to write his/her JAMB registration number, full names, state of origin, chosen course, name of test centre and signature at the back of the photograph.

All candidates are to wear their facemasks and face shields as any candidate without these protective

Situated in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, the NDA is a prestigious military institution were cadets are trained to pursue a career in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Kindly Share This Story: