Experts bemoan NBC 6th code on ad industry

Experts in the broadcast and marketing communications industries have said that the recommendation of the committee on the reform of the sixth broadcasting code of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) will lead to the final collapse of the advertising industry.

The code which according to experts if consented to by the presidency will not only affect the Pay-TV industry, but also the Web and Online platforms, which experts say is an attempt to gag and control the online platforms, which is not obtainable in advanced climes.

The experts said the rules however are well-intentioned but are outside of the jurisdiction of the NBC, but detrimental to the growth and progress of the advertising industry, and will advertently destroy the advertising industry as well as other platforms.

The experts also said the amendments to the sixth edition of the broadcasting code did not follow International best practice of regulatory rule (s).

They stated further that the entire amendments to the code are full of prescriptions and rules that are disguised as well intended, but in reality will result in the emasculation of the struggling Nigerian in those industries.

Speaking on section 7.8 of the code, Maxwell Mbamara, a social critic said from all indications the code seems of good intention, but not to have the input of stakeholders from the creative agencies and the outdoor looks hurriedly put together.

“These rules look well-intentioned but are outside of the remit of NBC, especially in drafting them without stakeholders input.”

“This should be APCON’s role at best in conjunction with NBC. But for a broadcast regulator to deploy such emotive prescriptive language in a regulation of enterprise which though impacts its licensee is outside its remit, this looks like another evidence of overreach and misconception of what NBC is, and should be doing, in an evolving digital media marketplace.”

Further, “Section 7.8.2: shows the apparent level of misconception. Again, on face value, it reads and sound very nationalistic, but the unintended consequences are vast, and injurious.”

Favouring the online platforms, a social enterprise expert, Abbas Ojo-Ige who is based in Osun state, said: “I am afraid NBC is under the illusion that it still has active control of where people will go to consume content. Digital is changing that space.”

“Has the NBC conducted any study to find out why Nigerian advertisers chose to produce abroad? has it discussed this with the industry.? He queried.

He added: “Like most government agencies this section is mere propaganda meant to appeal to “Nigerian nationalistic emotions” without achieving concrete results. Continually places burdensome responsibilities on industry players without any commensurate inputs, incentives or investment by government.”

A broadcast entrepreneur and a social critic based in Abuja, Getrude Okocha, said that people have been discussing about the effect of the code on the pay TV industry, leaving other platforms like the advertising industry, and Web/Online platforms.

“Whichever way you look at it these kinds of restriction will cost Nigeria more even in the short term. If you look at the acceptance Nigerian content receive overseas, our television shows, and Music video if this 6th code takes effect, how would Nigeria maintain its place as global content player,” she queried.

“Without government putting incentives down that will help advertisers/agencies/ producers to achieve this goal, this will fail, and cause more harm, giving room for below the table dealings.”

The experts however were not totally against the whole sections of the code, but lauded section 7.9.0 of the code, stating it is the best section in the entire code, but has to be definitive, and requires considerable redrafting.

They entertained the fear that the NBC could be biting more than it could chew, but noted that this should be an industry self-regulatory mechanism and not direct regulation from the NBC.

This section intends NBC to be a debt recovery agency which basically it is not, but then needs to have a fore knowledge of how the ad industry operates or works in Nigeria.

According to a marketing communications expert, Eze Obiechena of Troops Academy, Owerri, said: “This section is well intended, but I fear the NBC may be taking more than it can chew. This should be an industry self-regulatory mechanism and not direct regulation from the NBC.”

