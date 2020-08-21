Erica bags first career award

Kindly Share This Story:

Actor and Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim is the toast of the moment.The 26 year old ‘Hire a woman’ actor has had an amazing run so far during her current stay in the Big Brother house.

Erica became the head of house last week, after winning five major tasks in the house e.g Patricia Task, Guiness Task, Flutterwave task etc, some which came with monetary rewards.

To cap it all, Erica won her first career award at the start of the week, as she was announced ‘Best New Actor’ at the Scream All Youth Awards 2020.

Erica landed a nomination shortly before entering the big brother house for her role in the romantic thriller, ‘Hire a woman’.

She had earlier expressed her excitement about winning the award, as she claimed a Scream Awards win would make her happy as it would be her first career award.

