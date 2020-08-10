Enugu Commissioner debunks land acquisition report

Kindly Share This Story:

…describes allegations as untrue, baseless

The Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, Dr. Victor Nnam has discredited reports in the media of him being charged to court over land acquisition, describing them as the hatchet job of certain misguided elements that should not be taken seriously.

A company, Private Estates International West Africa Limited had alleged that the Commissioner used confidential information from his client to scheme for land out of the landholding of his client granted and covered by Building Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Enugu State Government amongst other allegations in a statement issued by the company’s lawyer.

Reacting via a statement signed by his lawyer Emma Onyibor, the Commissioner denied knowledge of any criminal summons or charge, opining that it must have been planted by some mischief makers.

It reads in part: “The sole reason for the alleged charges if any, is for this smear campaign and to distract or divert the attention of the general public from the substantial issues of illegal acquisition of the land and the existing matters in court with regards to the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy over the 1097 hectares of Obeagu Awkunanaw/Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw ancestral home and farm lands.”

It further revealed that, “Private Estates International West Africa Limited has gone to court to challenge the legitimacy of the revocation done by Enugu State Government and the matter is yet to be determined. To this effect, the court had advised the parties (i.e. Enugu State Government, Private Estates International West Africa Limited, and the Host community) to go and discuss an out of court settlement option. “

The statement concluded by assuring that, “the Commissioner will continue to act in the best interest of the state government and Enugu people in general and will not be cowed by few individuals who he may have provided services for in the past.”

