Emeka Offor’s donation: Support like this boosts morale of personnel for better service – IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, today, 28th August, 2020 received donation of medical equipment and clinical items from the Emeka Offor Foundation.

The medical equipment and clinical items comprising one 60KVA power-generating-set, 50 hospital bed set, mattresses, assorted medicines/medicaments and other accessories were handed over to the Police for use at the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Garki, Abuja.

The founder, Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir (Dr) Emeka Offor during the presentation of the items on behalf of the Board of Governors of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, stated that the presentation is in recognition of the contributions of the men of the Nigeria Police Force in nation building.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the donation is their modest way of appreciating the Force for the great job its personnel are doing as frontline workers in the security of our dear nation.

The IGP, in his remarks, expressed his appreciation to Sir (Dr) Emeka Offor for the kind gesture towards the welfare and wellbeing of the personnel of the Force and humanity in general. He notes that gestures of this nature from well-meaning Nigerians will undoubtedly boost the morale of police personnel for better service delivery to the nation and its people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: