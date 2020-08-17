‘Elections are free, fair under Buhari’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday faulted the claims of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, accusing Buhari-led Federal government of rigging elections.

The party through its deputy spokesman, Yekini Nabena, submitted that under President Muhammadu Buhari, elections in Nigeria have been free and fair.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by newsmen, Nabena said: “Under Secondus, the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition Party’s stakeholders detached from the party activities as was witnessed with notable PDP leaders boycotting the Party’s 2019 presidential campaigns and the recent Bayelsa State Governorship bribe-for-ticket scandal that indicted Secondus.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resign their membership due to Secondus activities which has brought the PDP to its knees.

“The PDP under Secondus is in willful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible elections is the new normal.

“Voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading. We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration of our proven democratic and progressive credentials.”

