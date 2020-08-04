Breaking News
EFCC quizzes Kano Commissioner

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Bashir Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed Kano State commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo.

A reliable source in the Commission on Monday night confirmed the development to Vanguard saying that Garo was invited by the Kano office of the antigraft agency but couldn’t explain reasons why the Commissioner was quizzed.

The source who spoke on a condition of anonymity said, “I have no idea right now but he’s been invited.”

Other sources however alleged that the Commissioner was invited by the anti-graft agency over alleged possession of some choice properties in Kano and Abuja for him to explain the source of his wealth in real estate, trucks, filling stations, among others.

Meanwhile, an effort by our correspondent to contact the Commissioner, Garo to confirm the development proved abortive as he was not responding to call put to his mobile phone.

Vanguard News

