Edo resident doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Association of Resident Doctors, Edo State Chapter, has embarked on a three-day warning strike to press home the non-payment of their allowances and entitlements.

A statement in Benin jointly signed by Dr Michael Osarumwense, President, and Dr Eromosele Georgina, Secretary-General addressed to the State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, listed their grievances to include: immediate circularization of skipping of CONMESS, immediate upgrade of our members by one grade level and payment of arrears skipping from January 2020.

“We note that the financial implications are in the 2020 budget and immediate approval for payment of the COVID-19 inducement/hazard allowance as done by the federal government

“Others are: Completion of the 2018 and 2019 promotion exercise and full payment of arrears from when promotions were due, payment of the outstanding four months arrears of 2016 and 2017 promotions and employment of more medical doctors and improvement/upgrade of Central Hospital Infrastructure.

The Edo State Resident doctors said, “We note with regret that following suspension of our industrial action in January 2020, not much has happened with respect to our demands and the window period of one (1) month which elapses on 31st July, 2020 was not utilised.

“Our members redeployed to Edo Specialists Hospitals and Stella Obasanjo isolation centres are not exempted from this industrial action

“All medical officers and house officers who are bonafide members of the Association of Resident Doctors, SHMB are included”

All efforts made to contact the State Commissioner for Health Dr Patrick Okundia for his reaction failed as he could not be reached.

