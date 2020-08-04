Edo Poll: we are different from Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu – Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday said the current administration restored the pride and dignity to Edo people.

This was made known in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on media, Mr. Benjamin Atu on Tuesday.

According to him, ‘’With a dedicated focus on development and synergy with relevant development partners, we restored the pride and dignity of Edo State.

He also said Governor Godwin Obaseki shaped the state’s vision, mission and value system.

“Edo State was a gloomy State when we took over the administration but today the story is different.

Shaibu touched on the standing of the current administration.

“One of the key planks of the current administration is to initiate policies and programs that are aimed at empowering our people and encouraging the ordinary man or woman to be economically independent,” Shaibu said.

The deputy governor committed that Obaseki will continue to develop the state and ensure that opportunities are available to the people.

“We are developing the state’s economy, impacting the lives of the people directly, and promoting commerce and industry. We are seeking re-election to enable us create more opportunities for the good people of Edo State.”

“Rather than fighting the government for not allocating the wealth of the State among some people, former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, should acknowledge the ingenuity and resilience of the Obaseki’s administration towards eradicating poverty in the state. He urged other governors in the country to emulate Obaseki.

‘We are improving the workforce in the state and creating a conducive environment for industries to grow. The era of Oshiomhole where our local engineers and professionals were abandoned for foreign contractors, should not be continued. We need a government that will continue to open the space for our qualified professionals to compete with others,” the statement noted.

“Transforming the State to the current level was not an easy task.

“We took over a state where the governor who ought to be a role model to the youth was more aggressive than the youth he was elected to model’’.

“Nigerians are not in a hurry to forget what Oshiomhole told a market woman and a widow. Such an indecent way of life can only produce a chaotic State. The lawlessness in Edo State during Oshiomhole’s era made him drop his immunity as a governor and vowed to go to court to convince the people that Ize-iyamu is a thief. Today, Oshiomhole is trying to tell us the other side of the story. This is surely not the type of role model our youths need.”

“The good people of Edo State have a better story to tell about us and that is why we are not distracted by what Ize-Iyamu and others are doing. We eliminated the incidence of multiple-taxation in Edo State. Our administration has respect for traditional institutions and the elderly’’ he said.

“We did not tell any Widow to go and die as was demonstrated in the Oshiomhole’s government, with no regard for the citizens of the state. Illegal sales of State Assets have become a thing of the past. Award of government contracts to cronies without execution has stopped. Pensioners no more protest in Edo State over unpaid salaries”

“The Nigerian Union of Teachers is no longer ridiculed at Ring Road over unpaid salaries. In all aspects of social and economic development, this administration has shown more readiness for good governance both in words and in action ” Shaibu added.

