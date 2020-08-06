Edo Govt on auto-pilot — APC campaign council

Kindly Share This Story:

…Obaseki’s govt remains robust, says aide

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Vice Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee of the APC National Campaign Council,Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, yesterday, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of abandoning governance for plots on how to rig rig the September 19 election.

Addressing a press conference, Obahiagbon said Obaseki has failed in bringing dividends of democracy to the people of the state, adding that the administration has become an automated teller machine for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His words: “Matters of governance in Edo State which was the primary ratiocination why the Governor was elected, which in any case have been hereinbefore handled with Olympian aloofness and magisterial pontifications, have now been completely abandoned, jettisoned, and forgotten completely as the outgoing Governor has turned his attention, full-time, on how to subvert the September 19th election through rigging, intimidation, arm-twisting, unbriddled threats, violence, and other anti-democratic underhand tactics.”

He also accused the governor of not paying attention to warnings that the state would be affected by torrential rainfalls hence the flooding in parts of the state capital whenever it rains.

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said the Obaseki-led government has a robust governance system in place that is responding to the daily needs of Edo people in all sectors of the state.

He said: “The governor is renowned for his best-in-class managerial skills, a fact the opposition All Progressives Congress cannot controvert, and has been multi-tasking amid the demands of his re-election campaigns.

“Specifically, salaries and pension for Edo workers and pensioners for the month of July, 2020, were paid on the 23rd, to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. The APC continues to reinforce its disadvantage each time it attempts to fault the managerial ability of Governor Obaseki because Edo people know that the governor is head and shoulder above Osagie Ize-Iyamu in human and material resources management, and feel secure with Governor Obaseki in charge of governance, especially in the application of our scarce resources.’’

