Edo: APC flags off campaign, boasts of victory

The All Progressives Congress flagged off its campaign for the Sept. 19 Edo Governorship election with a unifying rally on Saturday attended by leaders of the party across all levels and supporters at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin, Ugbowo.

The campaign flag-off rally was preceded by an official endorsement of the party’s candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari when he presented the party’s flag on Friday at the Aso Villa and tasked the leaders of the party to work in unison to ensure his victory at the polls.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, led a delegation of other Governors and leaders of the party from across the country to the flag-off rally and assured voters that the party will reclaim the state at the polls.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, Governor Mai Mala Buni said the party is united behind Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, while also assuring voters that the APC will reclaim Edo State in a peaceful election on the 19th of September.

On his part, the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and the Governor of Kano State, Umar Abdulahi Ganduje, said the party had begun on a victorious note with the successful inauguration of the excluded members of the Edo Assembly and urged voters to choose the APC at the polls for inclusive governance and return to growth and development.

The immediate-past National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, flayed the incumbent Governor Obaseki on his conflicting academic credentials and litany of MOUs which, according to him, merely enriched consultants and failed to offer any benefit to the people.

In his remarks, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu thanked the Governors present at the rally, including Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), and other leaders including Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and Minister Rotimi Ameachi.

He said their presence, and the turn out of the people, are testament to the fact that Edo State has chosen APC and will demonstrate this choice at the polls.

