Edo 2020: Monarch assures PDP, Obaseki of community support

The Onojie of Ugbegun in Edo, Samuel Obade II, has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the community would vote massively for it in the Sept. 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

The royal father gave the assurance when the PDP campaign train and its candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace during the party’s campaign rally in the area.

He said that the community would vote to re-elect the governor for him to continue his good works in the state, adding that Obaseki had started well and deserved a second term in office.

The monarch expressed optimism that the forthcoming election would be the most peaceful in the history of the state.

The royal father said that the governor had taken development to every nook and cranny of the state.

He commended him for the development in the community, adding that he had solved most of the problems bedevilling it.

Earlier, the PDP candidate told the monarch and his Council of Chiefs that the campaign train was in the community to solicit his blessings for his re-election.

He noted that he was conversant with the demands of the community and further assured them that given another four years, they would be met.

He noted that the demands of the community were legitimate and the state government was presently looking into them with a view to meeting them.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

