Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu promises community development

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo 2020 governorship election, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to develop communities in the state by Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Ize-iyamu gave the promise while commissioning a water project built by Prof. Steve Iyayi at Idumu-Uwangue quarter in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the State on Monday.

Recall that the inauguration was done on the sideline of the APC governorship electioneering campaign held in the local government.

He said that part of his agenda for Edo was public private partnership for economic development.

“The government needs to partner with well meaning people from our communities to bring positive development to our people at the grassroots.

“We have enough money in the state to develop our communities, build roads, schools and hospitals, if well managed,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the people in the area to vote for APC in the Sept. 19 election.

“People are talking about continuity, but we cannot continue what is not good,” he said.

He added that his government would train youths, especially in rural communities so that they could contribute development.

