Edo 2020: DSS meets APC chieftains over security

…Owie opposes politicisation of NSCDC boss’ deployment

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Department of State Security weekend met with some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) over security concerns being raised by stakeholders as the state approaches election day.

This meeting is on the heels of the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Roland Owie differing with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which alleged that the deployment of the state Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adeyinka Ayinla from the state was politically motivated.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the redeployment of Ayinla was influenced by the opposition APC to pave way for the perfection of their alleged rigging strategies.

But a statement by Owie yesterday said “I may not be able to vouch for operatives of other Security Agencies in Nigeria, but I can say it boldly and in good conscience, that over 80 per cent of NSCDC’s Operatives in Nigeria, are non-partisan. I appeal to our colleagues in the political arena to leave NSCDC operatives out of politics.”

Meanwhile, the DSS had invited ten leaders of the APC for a meeting in its office in Benin City on Saturday.

A letter in the letterhead of the secret service dated 20th August 2020 with reference No 171/B/122 addressed to Tony Adun (Aka Kabaka) also instructed him to come with Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman, RTEAN, Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo, Osaro Idahosa, APC Leader, Ikpoba-Okha, Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA, Atarodo, APC member, Kingsley Amedo, APC member, Richard Obe, APC member, Osarobo Idehen, APC member, Dr Emma, APC member.”

An aide to one of the chieftains told Vanguard yesterday that, “The meeting actually held and it was to appeal to all of them to shun violence as the election approaches and they should also instruct their supporters to do the same.

But the leaders also explained to the DSS that they have all embraced peace since the campaigns began and that they will maintain that during and after the election.

But they drew the attention of the DSS to the fact that since the APC started its campaign, it has been peaceful, they have never had any incident of violence but rather, it is the PDP that recorded cases of violence in their campaigns.”

It is not clear if the same invitation would be extended to chieftains of other parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has been having a running war of words with the APC.

