Eagles striker Simeon Nwankwo not for sale says Crotone boss

FC Crotone chairman, Gianni Vrenna has warned prospective clubs hoping to sign top striker Simeon Nwankwo to keep off as Crontone is not ready to make a deal.

With 21 goals and three assists, Nwankwo was Crontone’s top scorer as the club gained promotion back to Serie A. He joined the club in 2016 and has two years left in his contract.

Vrenna admitted Crotone are looking to bolster the squad ahead of their campaign in the Italian top-flight but has listed the lanky striker among players the club hope will remain with them.

“We will keep at least nine players for next season including Alez Cordaz, Junior Messias, Salvatore Molina, Simy [Nwankwo] and also Ahmad Benali, with which we are in the process of finding an agreement. Then we will try to strengthen the squad and make it compete with three or four players,” Vrenna told Calciomercato.

Nwankwo has been one of the best performers for Crotone since teaming up with the Italian side, bagging 44 league goals in 112 appearances.

“He is a player in my heart. Since he arrived, I have been one of the few who believed in him; who stimulated him and who were close to him,” he continued.

“He is an exceptional man; he also took receives insults. Now is his time, I repeat: he is a great man, as well as a great player.”

Vanguard

