DSS frees Ghali Na’aba after 5 hours

Soni Daniel

After five hours of grilling, the Department of State Services, yesterday released the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba.

Although details of his encounter with the Secret police were not available as at last night, sources close to the convener of National Conservative Front, said he had been released.

But the Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, declined to confirm or deny the information.

But sources said Na’abba adressed members of the NCoFront after being released by the DSS.

He was said to have been invited by the DSS over issues relating to the floating of the new political group, although others claimed his invitation was unconnected with verbal assaults on the Presidency.

But the Presidency immediately dismised the claim, describing the former speaker as being insignificant to warrant any invitation for his political comments.

