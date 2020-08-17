Drama as Osun Lawmakers reject, later screen Oyetola’s nominee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There was a mild drama at the floor of the Osun State House of Assembly on Monday as the lawmakers rejected a nominee of the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Barrister Waliyu Salman for not recognising the lawmaker from his constituency.

Salman who is from Ejigbo Local Government Area of the State was nominated as Commissioner for the State Judicial Service Commission.

During his screening at the plenary, the Speaker, Hon Timothy Owoeye requested that the lawmaker from the area, Adekunle Oyekunle, comment on the nominee.

While speaking, Oyekunle said he was meeting the nominee for the first time after he (Oyekunle) had called to congratulate him after his nomination.

He said Salman had stopped picking or returned his call till he appeared before the house.

Commenting on the development, other lawmakers berated the nominee for ignoring the lawmaker despite making advances towards him.

The nominee, however, tendered his apology but the proceeding was stand down for an hour to resolve some issues before final consideration.

Reacting to the development, the Media Aide to the Speaker, Kunlen Alabi, said it was not a serious issue and Mr speaker had managed the situation effectively.

According to him, other lawmakers while commenting on the situation wanted the nominee to come back another day but the speaker implored them to allow the plenary stand down for an hour for the nominee and his lawmaker to resolve issues.

“It was not a big issue, the lawmaker representing the nominee’s constituency said he did not recognise him because they have not met despite calling him after his nomination was announced about three weeks ago and other lawmakers insisted that he should come back another time, but Mr speaker implored on them to just stand down for one hour to allow him to resolve issues with the lawmaker”, he said.

The lawmakers later reconvened around 4 pm where the nominee was eventually screened.

