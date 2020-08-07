Don’t allow your actions jeopardise Edo polls, IPAC reprimands APC, PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

… Says political rascality dangerous misstep

…Country can’t afford polls’ suspension

…Calls for decorum, issue-based campaign

By Chris Ochayi

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, said on Friday, that the unfolding political upheavals in Edo State were dangerous misstep that can throw the entire country into a major crisis.

The Council at a media briefing by its National Chairman,

Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in Abuja, urged All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, engaging themselves in the altercation to toe the path of honour and engage in issue-based campaign.

Nzenwa, while reprimanding the two political parties, noted that, there are 12 other political parties that have fielded candidates for the polls in the state and would not allow our colleagues in two other political parties to disrupt preparation towards these polls by actions.

The Council, which said the country cannot afford the suspension or postponement of the elections, demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC should do everything within its power to hold the election in Edo State.

According the IPAC boss, “The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, strongly condemns the unfolding political upheavals and rascality in Edo State. It is a dangerous misstep that can throw the entire country into a major crisis.

“The Council urges our colleagues to restrain themselves and play by the role and electoral guidelines. The nation cannot afford a political crisis in a state buffeted by insecurity and dire economic hardship visited on the people in an unending circle of lockdown.

“The council calls on all stakeholders to ensure that all hands will be on deck for the Edo and Ondo polls to hold successfully in scheduled date as this nation cannot afford postponement or suspension on account of incivility of political actors in the State.

“We are aware that there are 12 other Political Parties that have fielded candidates for the polls in the state and would not allow our colleagues in two other political parties to disrupt preparation towards these polls by actions. We advise all concerned to toe the path of honour and engage in issue-based campaign.

“IPAC is aware of several pronouncements and judgments of courts of competent jurisdiction since the Edo State House of Assembly crisis that prevented some members-elect from being sworn-in.

“The Council urges all the parties to abide by these Courts pronouncements and judgments instead of resulting to violence at this critical time when the good people of the Edo State are preparing to elect their governor for another four years.

“IPAC is monitoring the political situation in Edo State and is already invoking its inbuilt mechanism in resolving the intra and inter party crisis.

“We urge the Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC, to be firm, open, transparent; be on the side of the people and disregard in unnecessary distraction to suspend or postpone the election.

“We demand that INEC should do everything within its power to hold the election in Edo State. “

“We demand that all security agencies to discharge their duties professionally, neutrally and obey the rules of engagement as they work toward ensuring that vote, mandate and will of Edo people count in the election.

“Council calls on President Muhammadu Buhari as commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in Edo State as the Nation embarks on the polls in the State.”

