Dogara is like our own prophet, kinsman says as thousands defect to APC

By Charly Agwam

A community leader from Bogoro, the local government area of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said that the former Speaker holds the status of a prophet to people of the area.

Muktari Jumma, who said he’s been with Dogara since 2007, told Vanguard in an event in Bogoro on Saturday where All Progressives Congress (APC) received thousands of decampees from People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that the former Speaker is reverred in his constituency because of his contributions to the development of the area.

“I have been following Honorable Dogara since 2007 and I can tell you that he has contributed enormously to the development of this region, and the people see and acknowledge all he has done. That’s why his people follow him to wherever he goes, whether it is APC or PDP. In short, he’s like our own prophet,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairman in Bogoro, Haruna Rikaya who received the decampees remarked that all those who defected from the PDP are faithful supporters of Yakubu Dogara who are always ready to follow him anywhere he is headed.

He added that all the reasons advanced by Yakubu Dogara for returning to the APC from the PDP are genuine, so the only option left for him in order to salvage his political future was to leave the PDP back to the APC.

The party Chairman assured that all the decampees will be treated equally with those who have remained in the party for years for the purpose of unity.

Leader of the decampees, Bulus Iliya who declared his intention to contest the local council election, said that his decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to be united with his political godfather, Yakubu Dogara.

Iliya further called on the Bauchi state governor to be just and fair in the conduct of the local government councils election.

“Just as the governor got fair and just treatment in 2019 when he won the guber election, he should ensure that whoever wins the election should be declared no matter which political party he subscribes to,” he pleaded.

