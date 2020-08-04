Doctors suspend strike in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), in Ondo State on Monday suspended it one-month-old strike.

Doctors, who are employed by the state government, withdrawn their services on June 24, over unpaid allowances.

In a statement, the State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Oluwafemi Aina on Monday said the strike was suspended after the government acceded to some of their demands.

The union, which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), commended the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredou, and his team for also meeting the demands of other health workers.

The doctors, however, implored the state government to address their other demands, which include: immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for all doctors, who were part of the frontline health care providers in the state.

The doctors also demand immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities of the already begun deductions of doctors’ salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the State’s public service.

The doctors are demanding for the payment of the remaining Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowances and payment of arrears of the Minimum Wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries, which other non-Health Public Servants in the state have been enjoying since January 2020.

Aina assured the state government that members of the association will continue to discharge their duties with passion.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: