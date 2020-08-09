Breaking News
Translate

Delta: Scott hails Esiso emergence as PDP State Chairman

On 2:30 amIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PDP
Olorogun Udu Omo Scott

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has congratulated Delta State Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Chairman elect, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and other executive council members of the part in the state.

 

In a congratulatory message in Asaba , Scott described emergence of Esiso as Delta PDP Chairman victory as the will of God .

READ ALSO:Lockdown violation: FCT Court convicts Naira Marley, to pay ₦200, 000 fine (VIDEO)

Scott commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa , the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State for peacefully organizing the Delta State People’s Democratic Party  congress.

 

“The Delta PDP Congress I just witnessed is peaceful and I must commend the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the People’s Democratic Party for successfully organising an enviable congress.

 

I have faith in the leadership of Barr Kingsley Esiso because of his antecedents.

 

Over the years, he has successfully led the party into victory and I am confident, he won’t disappoint us.

 

For a stronger party, we all need to support Barr Esiso and the newly inaugurated executive council members of the part in the state.” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!