Delta: Scott hails Esiso emergence as PDP State Chairman

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has congratulated Delta State Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Chairman elect, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and other executive council members of the part in the state.

In a congratulatory message in Asaba , Scott described emergence of Esiso as Delta PDP Chairman victory as the will of God .

Scott commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa , the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State for peacefully organizing the Delta State People’s Democratic Party congress.

“The Delta PDP Congress I just witnessed is peaceful and I must commend the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the People’s Democratic Party for successfully organising an enviable congress.

I have faith in the leadership of Barr Kingsley Esiso because of his antecedents.

Over the years, he has successfully led the party into victory and I am confident, he won’t disappoint us.

For a stronger party, we all need to support Barr Esiso and the newly inaugurated executive council members of the part in the state.” he said.

Vanguard

