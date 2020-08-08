Delta PDP re-elects Esiso as state chair

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Okowa, Oborevwori urge the Exco to remain focused

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday returned Chief Kingsley Esiso for another four years term as its State Chairman.

Esiso who emerged through consensus arrangement was returned with majority of his 39 members exco unopposed, following the consensus arrangement.

Addressing party faithful and the newly elected party officials, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged them not to be distracted by the antics of opposition parties, noting that the consensus arrangement showed that the PDP was very united in the state.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori who spoke with newsmen just after the Congress, congratulated Chief Kingsley Esiso and his exco on their election.

While urging the exco to remain resolute in its resolve to move the State PDP forward, Oborevwori told party members across the state not to relent in their support for the party and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led government.

Speaking after the State Congress which was done through an affirmative vote, n Esiso thanked Chief James Ibori and other party leaders particularly in Delta central, for the role they played towards ensuring his reelection as state chairman.

The congress which was conducted by a committee from Abuja led by Lawrence Ezewan was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

