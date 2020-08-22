Delta govt assures contractors on conducive environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Government has restated its commitment to the provision of enabling environment for contractors handling projects in the state to do their jobs without hindrances.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Martins Okonta, gave the assurance when he hosted contractors from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were in the state for Partnership for expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, P-WASH.

Okonta said: “It is a counterpart funding project, the federal government does 50%, the state government does 50% and this was legally approved in the budget and there was an agreement between the federal government and the state government.

“Now it has come to a reality that the federal government through the ministry of the federal ministry of Water Resources has approved the job and has given the contractor a go-ahead to execute the job in Delta State.

“Six local governments will benefit from this project. Two each from the three senatorial districts, federal has three, the State has three. It is only ten states that benefited out of the 36 states. We are lucky to benefit because we complied with the documentation and details and all that were required. It is after the submission of those details that Delta became eminently qualified to benefit from it”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the General Manager Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Engr. Clement Adiotomre, said the programme would run for 10 years, explaining that “the aim of this project is to meet the SDGs goals of having access to water supply in the rural communities by 2030 and to end open dedication by 2025.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: